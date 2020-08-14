Advertisement

Virtual learning has effect on child abuse reports

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Educators have a role to play in reporting child abuse and neglect. But what happens when teachers don’t physically see their student because of remote learning?

Lucas County Children Services is gearing up for September, which is always a busy month for them. When school is back in session, the kids are once again around those teachers, who are mandatory reporters of situations like child abuse.

But this year, students have been away from their teachers for much longer than the usual summer break, so Child Services is unsure what to expect.

During the COVID shutdowns, referrals to Children Services have been down, but the referrals are more likely to be serious enough to require intervention.

Children Services executive director Robin Reese says she’s interested to see what happens to the referral numbers this September. She thinks that teachers will still be able to see those problem signs, even through a computer screen.

“People’s assessment skills, even virtually, are developing. Figuring out in a virtual visit what to look for, what questions to ask. So I’m hoping that’s a skill that most people have picked up,” says Reese.

Reese believes the data collected during this period may be able to help Children Services in the future.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supporting families during virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Virtual learning effects on child abuse reporting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police identify man in suspected drive-by shooting in Toledo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found on Brown Ave. between Woodland and Pinewood Thursday night.

News

Brown Ave. murder

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Parents protest at Sylvania Schools for sake of art, music, and gym teachers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The school board ultimately decided no cuts will be made and students will return to the classroom on September 14th.

News

University of Findlay welcomes new students for fall 2020 semester

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
1,086 masked up students traveled to campus today to move into their student housing, all in preparation for the start of classes for the University of Findlay on August 17.

News

Suspect in custody, victim in critical condition, after brutal beating caught on video

Updated: 13 hours ago
The victim is in critical condition.

News

New Amazon facilities in NW Ohio are on track to create thousands of jobs

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Toledo facility is welcome news for many property owners around the site

News

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's the zoo's second live gorilla birth since 2003.

News

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Michael was the zoo's second live gorilla birth since 2003. and is already on exhibit for visitors to see.