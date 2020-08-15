8/15: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will start off on the stormy side for some, with cooler highs in the low 80s as a result. Monday may also bring some scattered showers and storms late in the day, while Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous -- highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s, with lower humidity! Temperatures will slowly ramp back up for next weekend to the mid 80s.

