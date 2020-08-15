Advertisement

8/15: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms Sunday/Monday; gorgeous midweek
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday will start off on the stormy side for some, with cooler highs in the low 80s as a result. Monday may also bring some scattered showers and storms late in the day, while Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous -- highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s, with lower humidity! Temperatures will slowly ramp back up for next weekend to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/15: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Scattered storms possible again tomorrow and Monday, with a gorgeous midweek in store! Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

Aug. 15, 2020: Heather Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Aug. 15, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 15, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

8/14/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

8/14/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/14/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/14/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
8/14/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

NW Ohio storm damage

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Aug. 14, 2020: Heather's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
Aug. 14, 2020: Heather's Friday Noon Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 14, 2020: Heather's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
Aug. 14, 2020: Heather's Friday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 14, 2020: Heather’s Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
TODAY: Warm again with higher humidity. Afternoon showers and storms are possible. High 88. TONIGHT: An isolated shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68. SATURDAY: Warm and humid again. High 86. Afternoon showers and storms likely.