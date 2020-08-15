Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday morning began like every other for the Chirgotti family.

Steve Chirgotti sat outside his Sylvania home at 7 AM waiting for a bus ride from the Toledo Area Regional Para-transit Service or TARPS.

Once on the bus the ride would take Steve to Lott Industries in Toledo every weekday.

Lott is a non-profit organization centered around educational and vocational practices for people with disabilities provides

“We put our confidence into TARPS to take care of our family, our friends, and our kids… to get them from point A to point b,” said Steve’s father Nick Chirgotti.

Steve Chirgotti is 24 years old, enrolled at Lott, and has Down Syndrome.

Steve relies on TARTA Transportation to take him to and from Lott industries every Monday through Friday.

On Thursday for an unknown reason, Steve did not exit the bus as usual.

“I immediately call the Lott, where is he? Well he didn’t come, so I knew he had to be somewhere with TARPS. Somewhere... who would ever think he would be left alone on a bus,” said Steve’s mother Kay Chirgott.

Kay telling 13 ABC she believes the bus continued its routes for the morning and ultimately headed back to the downtown central TARTA headquarters parking garage with Steve still on board.

At around 10 AM she believes Steve entered the garage on a TARTA bus and was left alone and unseen by his bus driver at the time.

Kay believes the bus driver exited the vehicle, leaving her son alone in the bus for hours.

Steve describes the experience of being stuck aboard an empty bus inside a parking garage alone as emotional.

“I was afraid,” said Steve Chirgott.

Steve’s mother said that he could have been on the bus as late as 1 in the afternoon.

As time continued Kay explains that Steve began to grow more and more uncomfortable.

Steve, sacred and confused turned to call his mom for help.

"All he said was hot. Dark. TARPS bus," said Kay Chirgott.

According to TARTA, drivers are required to conduct a pre-and- post trip vehicle inspection.

In an official statement TARTA said the incident that occurred on Thursday August 13th was unacceptable.

The bus driver has been suspended and a full investigation is underway.

The Chirgott family is looking forward to getting answers.

"I want to know who was driving that bus, I want to know why that bus wasn't checked, I want to know what's going to come in the future, how is this going to make sure it never happens again," said Kay Chirgotti.

In TARTAS’ official statement they stressed their importance to safely serve all members of the community including disabled customers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.