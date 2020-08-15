Advertisement

Man stabbed to death overnight in Toledo

Toledo Police say the 32-year-old was found outside
Crime Scene Tape (MGN)
Crime Scene Tape (MGN)(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Toledo. Now, police are trying to track down a killer.

The murder happened at about 3:35 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to a news release from Toledo Police, officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at 639 Utah. Once they arrived, police found a man outside the residence. They say he was suffering from at least one stab wound and did not survive his injuries.

Officers later identified the man as John Rizo, 32. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

If you have any information, Toledo Police are asking you to contact Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Troopers chase stolen ambulance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Troopers chased a stolen ambulance across three counties before successfully deploying stop sticks and taking the suspect into custody.

News

Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A Sylvania family claims their disabled son was left aboard a TARPS bus at the TARTA downtown station for nearly three hours Thursday morning.

News

Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

News

River Rock Rivalry pushes forward in 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
River Rock Rivalry pushes forward in 2020

Latest News

News

Sylvania woman wins sports Emmy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Adrienne Gallagher won her first sports Emmy this week.

News

Sylvania woman wins Sports Emmy

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Shifting school re-entry plans creates new challenges for childcare providers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The fast-changing fall reentry plans for area school districts putting a strain on childcare providers trying to serve families needs.

News

Virtual learning tips from The Ability Center

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Ability Center offers advice for parents with special needs students, but it works for all parents dealing with virtual learning.

News

Horses and gardens at Temperance farm are helping veterans heal

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
There’s a farm in Temperance that uses animals and gardens to help veterans heal. It’s called Little Blessings Veteran and Community Outreach. In a very short time, it’s had a huge impact.

News

Horses and gardens helping vets heal

Updated: 18 hours ago
There’s a farm in Temperance that uses animals and gardens to help veterans heal. It’s called Little Blessings Veteran and Community Outreach. In a very short time, it’s had a huge impact.