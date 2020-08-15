Man stabbed to death overnight in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Toledo. Now, police are trying to track down a killer.

The murder happened at about 3:35 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to a news release from Toledo Police, officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at 639 Utah. Once they arrived, police found a man outside the residence. They say he was suffering from at least one stab wound and did not survive his injuries.

Officers later identified the man as John Rizo, 32. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

If you have any information, Toledo Police are asking you to contact Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

