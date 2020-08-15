Murder victim’s mother speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police continue to work to piece together the city’s latest murder. Detectives say 22 year old O’Mauryai Crenshaw was shot and killed last night in a drive by shooting. His mother is speaking out.

“He was a kind hearted gentle person to be quite frank and honest about it. He didn’t bother a soul. He kept to himself and it’s just an unfortunate set of circumstances,” said O’Shai Crenshaw.

O’SHai Crenshaw says she’s in utter shock over the murder of her 22 year old son. He was shot and killed Thursday night on Brown near Pinewood. A passerby who did not want to be identified found the dying young man lying in the street.

“So I pulled down the road some and I got out. I walk down there basically try to get his attention, but he was not responsive and I basically called 911.”

Police say someone drove by and shot O’Mauryai. His mother wants to know why.

“Why would one murder an individual who had special needs. It was known that my son has special needs. So it makes it more heart wrenching just in that regard. He really just wanted to live and mind his business. Why would one do that to a disabled individual that makes it that much tougher,” said Crenshaw.

O’Mauryai is the great grandson of the late Reverend Dr. Harry M. Crenshaw. He was a prominent pastor in Toledo.

“Who dedicate his life to saving juveniles across the city and being heavily related to the DYS in the juvenile justice system. He really had a passion for trying to save young folks in the city. It’s a travesty to lose my brother six months ago and my son today. It’s the irony. It’s absolutely heart crushing,” said Crenshaw.

O’Mauryai’s uncle was the first murder of 2020. Police have not made any arrests in that case. The Crenshaw family is devastated over the gun violence that’s taken the lives of their loved ones.

“It’s heart crushing not only for myself, but for my mother and for all the mothers that have to go through this because to lose the life of something you gave birth to is probably the toughest thing that you would ever imagine to experience,” said the victim’s mother.

Police have not made any arrests in the deadly drive by shooting.

.

