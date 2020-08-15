Sylvania native wins sports Emmy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrienne Gallagher won her first Sports Emmy this week and it comes in the Outstanding Short Feature category.

“It was overwhelming,” Gallagher said. “What an incredibly touching moment for me.”

She directed a 12-minute piece, detailing the life of former Southern Methodist University men’s golf coach Jason Enloe as he dealt with losing his wife to cancer and his team’s subsequent run toward an NCAA Division I National Championship.

“It’s so much about who you do it with,” Gallagher said. “We put so much of our heart and soul into this work.”

Gallagher grew up in Sylvania and attended elementary school at West Side Montessori. She has a specific memory from her kindergarten class.

My classmate Sarah Hollenbeck - her mom was a Native American story teller,” Gallagher said. “She would could in maybe once a month and do these in-person story telling events where you’d all sit in a circle and she’d tell these amazing stories and I remember thinking, ‘That’s what I want to do.‘”

But later, it is the business school at The Ohio State University where she started and graduated.

No creative training in the classroom - that happened outside and across the street.

“The big thing about going to Ohio State is the football team,” Gallagher said. “And because of the football team, ABC Sports would come every weekend. So here I am a sophomore in college knocking on the side of the trailer door and (producer) Bob Goodrich he opens up and he’s like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I said, ’I’m Adrienne I’m a student here and I’d work for free if you just need any help.‘”

Now she is a managing producer at Greenlight Productions.

Maybe you saw her piece on Cardale Jones before Ohio State’s 2015 National Championship Game or another closer to home a couple years ago on Toledo’s spot between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

Gallagher built her company up from a one person operation to the team it is today.

