Troopers chase stolen ambulance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading officers on a pursuit across three counties in Northwest Ohio.

The chase began at about 3:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to check on an ambulance parked alongside US 24 near milepost 56 in Lucas County. Troopers say an ambulance was reported as stolen from Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center earlier in the morning.

When state troopers pulled up, they say the ambulance drove off.

It led them on a pursuit into Henry County, where troopers say “multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful.” As the chase continued into Defiance County, troopers were able to deflate the two front tires of the ambulance with stop sticks placed in the roadway.

The driver then pulled over and was taken into custody.

Troopers are identifying the suspect as Johnny Smith, from Dallas, TX. He is currently in custody and facing charges of Fleeing and Eluding and Receiving Stolen Property in addition to charges filed by the St. Vincent Medical Center Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance Police Department, and the Napoleon Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.