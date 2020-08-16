Advertisement

17-year-old killed in shooting on Steeplebush

Witnesses report several gunshots striking a vehicle
Toledo police investigate shooting
Toledo police investigate shooting(Sam Widmer | Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is dead after gunfire erupted on a residential street in Toledo overnight.

It happened at about 10:20 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020. Toledo Police say they responded to 1025 Steeplebush for a report of a person who was shot. Officers arrived to find Jacobie Wilson, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators say Wilson was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

On the Toledo Police Crime Log, an incident on the 1000 block of Steeplebush indicates a 21-year-old man told police someone shot at him at least four times, striking his vehicle. The man indicated there were people inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Other witnesses reported to 13abc there was gunfire “up and down the block” at the time of the reported incidents.

If you have any information, Toledo Police are asking you to contact Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

