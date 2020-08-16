Advertisement

8/16: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Isolated storms Monday; lovely midweek
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
One more round of isolated storms Monday -- not nearly as widespread as Friday night or Sunday morning’s rounds -- with less humidity and highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will cool even further for the midweek, very pleasant overall with dewpoints in the mid 50s and highs in the 70s! Heat and humidity will return by next weekend, however -- mid to upper 80s with low rain chances as well.

