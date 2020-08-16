Hit and run victim’s family pleads for answers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fred Williams was out ridding his 2014 blue Harley Davidson Friday driving throughput the streets of Pointe Place. In a matter of seconds his trip transformed into an ambulance ride to the intense care unit at St. Vincent Medical Center.

Williams was struck by what his family said was a white caravan. The driver fled from the scene.

Williams was left alone on the ground.

“He was really struggling to breath and the people around were very concerned mostly scared that this person just left this individual in the middle of the road, with no consideration for his life or his family’s life”, said Jessica Poland.

Jessica Poland was one of several good Samaritans to arrive on the scene to help Williams.

Jessica said she grabbed a towel out from her car to prop his head up right.

“I don’t have a medical background, I have four kids so I know a little bit about helping people. So I went up to him and I said love don’t move too much, I’m going to prop your head up and make you more comfortable,” said Poland.

Both Poland and Williams’ family said Fred was awake and conscious after the accident, but in excruciating pain.

Fred suffered road rash and fractures 11 of his ribs.

“Its something you see in a horror film. You know all the blood and the gore and stuff, and where you can almost see freaking through the skin”, said Amber Ledford.

Fred’s stepdaughter Amber Ledford said it was difficult to see her loved on so badly hurt.

“It made me want to cry but thankfully I was able to stay strong for him. We have to stay strong,” said Ledford.

Ledford and her mother Delores spoke with 13 ABC and described what the past 24 hours have been like for them.

“It’s very hard,” said Delores.

Delores holding back tears said her husband previously texter her Thursday evening saying that he was on his way back home.

Moments later Delores received a call from her husband stating that he had been in an accident on his Harley Davidson.

“I said what… And he say yeah someone had blasted through his bike on Summit street,” said Delores Williams.

“I’m lost for words. My mind is just beyond everything. It’s life changing. He could of lost his life. He’s so lucky. Somebody was watching out for him last night that’s for sure,” said Delores Williams.

Fred’s family explained that they are going through a roller coaster of emotions right now but want to devote their energy to find out who struck their loved ones.

“I want the person who hit him could please come forward and taking responsibility for leaving my husband in the road. There’s no way that they couldn’t feel that they had hit that bike, you know that’s a thousand-pound vehicle and so come forward, take on the responsibility that you hit that bike,” said Delores.

The accident remains under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.

Williams’s friends and family have turned to Facebook and other socials media sites to spread the word on the descriptions given by several on scene witnesses of the vehicle seen striking Fred and his Harley.

The family is asking for any information to be given to local authorities or Williams’s family directly.

For Fred’s loved ones they not only want justice for this accident, but caution from the public to ensure the safety of all bikers.

“We see how many stories on the news about motorcyclists being hit and the motorists just fleeing the scene… enough is enough. Keep an eye for the motorcycles out there. Keep an eye out for them. They have families too. Please we’re just asking for answers because no one deserves to be left on the road for dead. No one,” said Amber Ledford.

Fred’s family has created a Go Fund Me Account to help with medical expenses that can be found at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fred-williams-hit-amp-run-motorcycle-accident

