Man stabbed to death in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing on Toledo’s east side. According to Toledo Police detectives, around 3:30 Saturday morning there was a report of a person stabbed in the 600 block of Utah. When police arrived, John Rizo, 32, was found with at least one stab wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives say Rizo was outside of a home when he died. It is unclear when led up to the stabbing. Detectives are actively working this case and at last check had not named a suspect or made any arrests. If you have any information, call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

