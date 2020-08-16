Advertisement

Michigan requiring COVID testing for all inmates statewide

Gov. Whitmer signed the executive order Saturday
file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring jails and prisons to test inmates for COVID-19 when they enter, transfer from or are released from their facilities.

The order issued Saturday also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities. Whitmer said that “by reducing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, we protect corrections officers and their families, incarcerated people, and the whole community.”

Jails that have already resumed transfers to state facilities under a prior executive order have until Sept. 8 to comply.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man stabbed to death in East Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A man is dead after a stabbing on Toledo's east side. According to detectives, John Rizo, 32, was stabbed at least once.

News

Ohio Department of Health says face shields not a substitute for a mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
The Ohio Department of Health says face shields are not an acceptable substitute for face masks in Ohio K-12 schools.

News

Murder victim’s mother speaks out

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police continue piece together a deadly drive by shooting.

News

Man stabbed to death overnight in Toledo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A man is dead after he was found stabbed outside a home on Utah in Toledo.

Latest News

News

Troopers chase stolen ambulance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Troopers chased a stolen ambulance across three counties before successfully deploying stop sticks and taking the suspect into custody.

News

Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A Sylvania family claims their disabled son was left aboard a TARPS bus at the TARTA downtown station for nearly three hours Thursday morning.

News

Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

Updated: 19 hours ago
|

News

River Rock Rivalry pushes forward in 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
River Rock Rivalry pushes forward in 2020

News

Sylvania native wins sports Emmy

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Adrienne Gallagher won her first sports Emmy this week.

News

Sylvania woman wins Sports Emmy

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT