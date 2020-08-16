Ohio Department of Health says face shields not a substitute for a mask

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health says face shields are not enough when students and staff head back to class. Saturday, ODH leaders said face shields are not allowed to be used as a substitute for face coverings or masks.

ODH says the face shields in a classroom do not comply with the Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends against using face shields as a substitute for facial coverings or masks. The use of masks or face coverings is intended to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer into the environment, onto another person, or onto a surface. The mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose, mouth, and chin with little to no gap.

According to the CDC, “At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks.”

Ohio’s K-12 masking order states that “all students, faculty, and staff in any child care setting, school building, or other location that provides care or education to any child in kindergarten through grade twelve in the State of Ohio shall wear facial coverings at all times.” There are exemptions to the rule, including those with medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.