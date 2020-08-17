August 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a chance of a shower or storm late this afternoon. Most of the area will stay on the dry side with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the middle 50s. The rest of the work week will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s to low 80s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

