Big changes for event that makes a big difference for Toledo animals

Toledo Humane Society's Bark in the Park is going virtual this year.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Toledo Humane Society is going to be a lot different this year. Like just about everything else, the annual Bark in the Park walk and run is going virtual because of the pandemic. One thing organizers hope doesn’t change, Is just how much funding help it provides to the shelter.

The Toledo Humane Society has been part of the community since 1884, and it relies on donations to keep the doors open. The goal is to raise about $75,000 this year. The money that’s used for things like cruelty investigations and veterinary care.

“We do some very advanced and expensive medical procedures here, says Dr. Debbie Johnson, the Director of Medical Services at the Toledo Humane Society. “We’re very proud of that in the sense that the animals here have no owner to advocate for them. We are their voices. We have some very difficult days here, but the good far outweighs the bad. There is nothing better than to see one of the animals that needed our medical care go on to live a happy and healthy life.”

Here’s how Bark in the Park will work this year. You will either walk a mile or run a 5K or 10K on your own, and time yourself. Then you upload the information to the humane society

There will be an in-person celebration for all the participants. That will be held at the shelter in Maumee this Saturday from 12-3 PM.

Get connected to toledohumane.org for all the details.

