Lenawee officials asking for help identifying owner of emaciated, abused puppy

(KTVF)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials in Lenawee County are asking for help after they found a severely mistreated puppy who later died despite receiving medical care.

On July 24, Adrian Police were dispatched to McFarland Park around 2 p.m. on a report of animal cruelty. They found a 10-week-old male Pitbull mix puppy that was severely emaciated with evidence of abuse, with indications that its muzzle had been taped shut.

The Lenawee County Humane Society took the animal, but the puppy was so weak he could barely stand or keep his eyes open. The puppy passed away within 24 hours of receiving medical care.

There was no sign of an owner or individual who dropped him off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. 

