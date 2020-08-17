Advertisement

Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted named to FCC Advisory Committee

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will serve as a member of the Federal Communication Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, Husted announced Monday.

The mission of the committee is, "to provide aid to the FCC on the many telecommunications issues affecting local, state and Tribal governments that are within the jurisdiction of the FCC," according to a press release.

Husted has played a large role in improving and expanding high-speed internet access throughout Ohio as the Director of InnovateOhio. Husted also launched the BroadbandOhio office within the Development Services Agency.

Husted's recent projects include a K-12 Broadband Connectivity grant program for Ohio schools and the creation of a procurement site where internet providers can list their equipment and pricing information in one centralized location to help superintendents and technology coordinators make the best purchasing decisions based on their broadband needs.

“When I met with Chairman Pai earlier this year, I emphasized the importance of expanding access to high-speed internet to underserved families and businesses across Ohio,” Husted said. “I expressed our sense of urgency for expanding access, because as I continue to say, people can’t participate in the modern economy, healthcare and education systems without it.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stolen ambulance leads state troopers on chase in Lucas, Henry, and Defiance counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Johnny Smith, of Dallas, Texas, led troopers on a chase early Saturday morning.

News

Lenawee officials asking for help identifying owner of emaciated, abused puppy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The puppy was found severely emaciated, with indications its muzzle had been taped shut.

News

University of Toledo classes start

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

One person dies after shooting on Pinewood

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A 15-year old dies from wounds suffered in the Sunday night shooting.

Latest News

News

August 17th Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

St. John’s Jesuit sends letter to parents after large party

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Students who attended the party are not allowed back in the building for one week.

Hit and run leaves family demanding answers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A motorcyclist was struck late Friday evening in Point Place by another vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim’s family is asking for the communities help to track the person responsible down.

News

17-year-old killed in shooting on Steeplebush

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos and Rachel Schneider
A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot overnight in Toledo.

News

Hit and run victim’s family pleads for answers

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A motorcyclist was struck late Friday evening in Pointe Place by another vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim’s family is asking for the communities help to track the person down.

News

Michigan requiring COVID testing for all inmates statewide

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requiring all inmates in jails and prisons statewide to be tested for COVID-19.