Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted named to FCC Advisory Committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will serve as a member of the Federal Communication Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, Husted announced Monday.

The mission of the committee is, "to provide aid to the FCC on the many telecommunications issues affecting local, state and Tribal governments that are within the jurisdiction of the FCC," according to a press release.

Husted has played a large role in improving and expanding high-speed internet access throughout Ohio as the Director of InnovateOhio. Husted also launched the BroadbandOhio office within the Development Services Agency.

Husted's recent projects include a K-12 Broadband Connectivity grant program for Ohio schools and the creation of a procurement site where internet providers can list their equipment and pricing information in one centralized location to help superintendents and technology coordinators make the best purchasing decisions based on their broadband needs.

“When I met with Chairman Pai earlier this year, I emphasized the importance of expanding access to high-speed internet to underserved families and businesses across Ohio,” Husted said. “I expressed our sense of urgency for expanding access, because as I continue to say, people can’t participate in the modern economy, healthcare and education systems without it.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.