Penta Career Center will re-open on a hybrid plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Penta Career Center is using the latest technology to keep students and staff safe when they return to the building this Thursday.Superintendent Ed Ewers says, “Coming in the door, from both our staff as well as our students, will go through a touch less thermal scanner, its another step to help us identify students who might have one or more symptoms, all of our students and staff will be required to have a face masks " Ewers says 1500 students from surrounding counties will be on a hybrid schedule this school year. It’s great news for hands-on programs like Culinary Arts. James Rhegness has been teaching here for 25 years. He says,

“You need to cook an egg 16 times to really know how to cook an egg, so you can’t watch a video 16 times,so having a combination of both I’m feeling very blessed for that and I think that’s great “Rhegness says he will not have his typical see touch feel taste demonstrations, but he will use technology to teach his Juniors. He says, ”We will use cameras a lot, distancing a lot, proper sanitation which we teach the beginning and we will be going full board.“ Penta has added sanitation stations and other touch-less technologies to ensure safety. Superintendent Ewers says despite the precautions he knows there will be a learning curve. He says, “typically in a typical year we have the first ten days where we kind of train students and those kind of things, the first ten days we are going to learn as well, we will identify those things we still need to work on, we still need to tweak, we still need to improve upon, and we will do those things. " Students return Thursday, August 20th

