St. John’s Jesuit sends letter to parents after large party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An area school is warning parents to keep their children out of class if they attended a large gathering this weekend. St John’s Jesuit leaders sent out a letter to parents Sunday, August 16, explaining that they were informed of a large party on Saturday in Sylvania that was attended by students from various schools, including SJJ.

In the letter, school leaders referenced social media images and videos that “clearly indicate that there were no COVID precautions in place with a significantly number of teens in an enclosed space.”

St. John’s Jesuit is now asking parents to find out if their sons attended the party and if so, they are not allowed to attend school in person through August 25th. The quarantine also applied to athletics and extra curricular activities. The school says if a student comes back to class and it is discovered that they were at the gathering they will subject to disciplinary consequences including possible dismissal from St. John’s Jesuit.

The school district says they have worked hard to make sure a return to school is safe and is asking all students to keep the health of all students and staff in mind when outside the classroom.

