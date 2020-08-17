Advertisement

St. John’s Jesuit sends letter to parents after large party

Students who attended the party are not allowed back in the building for 1 week
St. John's goes back to school
St. John's goes back to school(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An area school is warning parents to keep their children out of class if they attended a large gathering this weekend. St John’s Jesuit leaders sent out a letter to parents Sunday, August 16, explaining that they were informed of a large party on Saturday in Sylvania that was attended by students from various schools, including SJJ.

In the letter, school leaders referenced social media images and videos that “clearly indicate that there were no COVID precautions in place with a significantly number of teens in an enclosed space.”

St. John’s Jesuit is now asking parents to find out if their sons attended the party and if so, they are not allowed to attend school in person through August 25th. The quarantine also applied to athletics and extra curricular activities. The school says if a student comes back to class and it is discovered that they were at the gathering they will subject to disciplinary consequences including possible dismissal from St. John’s Jesuit.

The school district says they have worked hard to make sure a return to school is safe and is asking all students to keep the health of all students and staff in mind when outside the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hit and run leaves family demanding answers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A motorcyclist was struck late Friday evening in Point Place by another vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim’s family is asking for the communities help to track the person responsible down.

News

17-year-old killed in shooting on Steeplebush

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos and Rachel Schneider
A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot overnight in Toledo.

News

Hit and run victim’s family pleads for answers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A motorcyclist was struck late Friday evening in Pointe Place by another vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim’s family is asking for the communities help to track the person down.

News

Michigan requiring COVID testing for all inmates statewide

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requiring all inmates in jails and prisons statewide to be tested for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Man stabbed to death in East Toledo

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
A man is dead after a stabbing on Toledo's east side. According to detectives, John Rizo, 32, was stabbed at least once.

News

Ohio Department of Health says face shields not a substitute for a mask

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
The Ohio Department of Health says face shields are not an acceptable substitute for face masks in Ohio K-12 schools.

News

Murder victim’s mother speaks out

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police continue piece together a deadly drive by shooting.

News

Man stabbed to death overnight in Toledo

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
A man is dead after he was found stabbed outside a home on Utah in Toledo.

News

Troopers chase stolen ambulance

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
Troopers chased a stolen ambulance across three counties before successfully deploying stop sticks and taking the suspect into custody.

News

Disabled man left unattended on TARTA bus for hours

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A Sylvania family claims their disabled son was left aboard a TARPS bus at the TARTA downtown station for nearly three hours Thursday morning.