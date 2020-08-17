Advertisement

Stolen ambulance leads state troopers on chase in Lucas, Henry, and Defiance counties

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Texas man is being charged after he allegedly stole an ambulance early Saturday morning in Lucas County.

The ambulance was stolen Saturday from Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. Later in the morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of the stolen ambulance parked on US 24 near Providence Township in western Lucas County.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the ambulance fled west into Henry County. Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful and the pursuit continued into Defiance County, where troopers deflated the front tires of the ambulance with stop sticks.

The driver, Johnny Smith, of Dallas, Texas, was taken into custody without further incident. He’s charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and charges from the St. Vincent Medical Center Police Department.

