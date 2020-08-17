Advertisement

Young girls of diverse backgrounds find inspiration in VP pick Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated.
Kamala Harris inspires young girls
Kamala Harris inspires young girls(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historical nomination of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inspiring young girls and women from all walks of life.

“I really thought it was amazing because it’s opening so many doors for young women of color who want to be in Congress and in the government,” said student Morgan Baker.

17 year old Morgan Baker says she was excited when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Harris is the first black woman and first women of Indian decent to run on a major party ticket. Biden says Senator Harris’ nomination gives black girls and young women from all walks of life hope.

Harris graduated from Howard University. She’s also a member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. The sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University. The AKA’s have a membership of more than 300,000 educated women who dedicate their lives to service in the community.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bark in the Park goes virtual

Updated: moments ago
Bark in the Park is virtual this year

News

Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted named to FCC Advisory Committee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Husted will serve as a member of the Federal Communication Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.

News

Stolen ambulance leads state troopers on chase in Lucas, Henry, and Defiance counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Johnny Smith, of Dallas, Texas, led troopers on a chase early Saturday morning.

News

Lenawee officials asking for help identifying owner of emaciated, abused puppy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The puppy was found severely emaciated, with indications its muzzle had been taped shut.

Latest News

News

University of Toledo classes start

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

One person dies after shooting on Pinewood

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A 15-year old dies from wounds suffered in the Sunday night shooting.

News

August 17th Weather Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

St. John’s Jesuit sends letter to parents after large party

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Students who attended the party are not allowed back in the building for one week.

Hit and run leaves family demanding answers

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A motorcyclist was struck late Friday evening in Point Place by another vehicle that then fled the scene. The victim’s family is asking for the communities help to track the person responsible down.

News

17-year-old killed in shooting on Steeplebush

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos and Rachel Schneider
A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot overnight in Toledo.