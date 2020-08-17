Young girls of diverse backgrounds find inspiration in VP pick Kamala Harris

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historical nomination of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inspiring young girls and women from all walks of life.

“I really thought it was amazing because it’s opening so many doors for young women of color who want to be in Congress and in the government,” said student Morgan Baker.

17 year old Morgan Baker says she was excited when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Harris is the first black woman and first women of Indian decent to run on a major party ticket. Biden says Senator Harris’ nomination gives black girls and young women from all walks of life hope.

Harris graduated from Howard University. She’s also a member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. The sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University. The AKA’s have a membership of more than 300,000 educated women who dedicate their lives to service in the community.

