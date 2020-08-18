Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.(Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.

She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same “cages” were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.

A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention:

MICHELLE OBAMA, on Americans: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted.

Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.

At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.

When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.

The former first lady was correct, however, in addressing the removal of children from parents at the border.

The Obama administration separated migrant children from families under certain limited circumstances, like when the child’s safety appeared at risk or when the parent had a serious criminal history.

But family separations as a matter of routine came about because of Trump’s “zero tolerance” enforcement policy, which he eventually suspended because of the uproar. Obama had no such policy.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway.

National

Noted photographer Dan Budnik dies in Arizona at age 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87.

National Politics

Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden.

Latest News

News

Catholic community honoring priest still missing after boating accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Father Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles of Grosse Ile having been missing since Chile's boat capsized Sunday evening.

News

Toledo Police investigate spike in homicides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Toledo Police are investigating eight homicides in the first 16 days of August.

National

California power grid operator cancels rolling blackouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The operator of California’s electric grid says up to 1 million homes and businesses may lose power as part of rolling outages to ease pressure on the energy grid.

National

COVID: The third leading cause of death in US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in America.

National Politics

Democrats kick off their 2020 Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Democrats kick off their 2020 Convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden.

News

Oregon parents and students rally against remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Oregon City Schools parents and students are protesting the plan to begin the school year virtually. They are asking the school board to reconsider and bring students back into the classroom.