Catholic schools find similarities between the early Church and remote learning

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - At St. Ignatius Church in Oregon, the process of learning the Catholic faith is going back to its roots. Students will be learning at home this year.

Kim Krebs oversees faith formation at St. Ignatius.

“The early church was a house church,” Krebs says, quoting St. Ignatius’ leader, Fr. Keith Stripe. “They didn’t have churches, and it seems like we’re kind of reverting back to that now.”

Krebs explains the learning process: “Faith formation is just our religious education that we start with our first graders, and go through eighth grade, which is when they are confirmed into the church.”

And, like almost everything else these days, faith learning is going virtual.

Krebs tells 13abc, “When the whole COVID thing happened in March, Faith Formation stopped because they weren’t prepared for that and they didn’t have anything in place.”

About 130 students were enrolled in faith formation last year. And Krebs says, “We’re not sure if we’re going to get all of our kids back. Now they’re learning at home and parents who have jobs, they’re trying to shuffle.”

And that’s something Krebs knows is going to be a challenge. With families adjusting to students learning from home, she’s unsure of how this added responsibility will fare for already-busy parents. This year’s teachings are through a new program, called “A Family of Faith”.

She says, “They’re trying to keep the parents involved because at Baptism, parents kind of commit to being their child’s first teacher. You’re always teaching your children.”

St. Ignatius is following the lead of Oregon City Schools, but Krebs says she’s not sure when students will be able to come back to the church to learn. “We’ve made the decision to go virtual for September and October for sure, because the Oregon City Schools are virtual until at least October 15th. And then we’re just re-evaluating as we go because it seems like it changes every day.”

Krebs says that the program is a joint effort between Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Ignatius. A spokesperson with the Diocese of Toledo says that St. Rose in Perrysburg is also participating in “A Family of Faith”.

