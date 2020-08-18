Child found unresponsive in east Toledo home, taken to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo child is being treated at the hospital after she was found unresponsive in her home in the 2100 block of Consaul on Monday morning.

The mother told Toledo Police that the child has woken up around 7 a.m. Monday, but she told her to go back to bed. When she woke up around 9 a.m., she found the 4-year-old unresponsive and spitting up.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and treated the child before transporting her to the hospital.

Her current condition was unknown.

