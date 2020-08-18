Advertisement

Child found unresponsive in east Toledo home, taken to hospital

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo child is being treated at the hospital after she was found unresponsive in her home in the 2100 block of Consaul on Monday morning.

The mother told Toledo Police that the child has woken up around 7 a.m. Monday, but she told her to go back to bed. When she woke up around 9 a.m., she found the 4-year-old unresponsive and spitting up.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and treated the child before transporting her to the hospital.

Her current condition was unknown.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Findlay priest charged with multiple child sex crimes

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Zacharias is the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Findlay.

News

Cisneros pleads no contest to charges related to abandoned babies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Cisneros and her husband are accused of abandoning two babies in two separate cars.

News

Fireworks displays canceled for three northwest Ohio communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The joint display between Maumee and Perrysburg and the display in BG have been canceled after previously being rescheduled.

News

Maritime Academy of Toledo embraces COVID challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The Maritime Academy is rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and making their school better than ever.

Latest News

News

Freeway reopens after earlier crash closes lanes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
One car flipped onto its roof.

News

The Maritime Academy of Toledo meets tech goal

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The Maritime Academy of Toledo rises to COVID-19 challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police identify victim from Tuesday shooting on Belmont

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The call came in to police just after midnight Tuesday morning.

News

August 18th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Catholic community honoring priest still missing after boating accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Father Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles of Grosse Ile having been missing since Chile's boat capsized Sunday evening.