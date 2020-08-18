Cisneros pleads no contest to charges related to abandoned babies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo woman accused of leaving two dead infants in separate cars pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

According to The Blade, Jenna Cisneros entered the no contest plea to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Cisneros and her husband, Jacob Cisneros, are accused of leaving two of their babies in cars. The first baby’s body found in 2017 on Vaness Drive in Toledo and was recently matched to the couple after a private company ran a DNA sample.

A recent search of a vehicle registered to the couple turned up another body. The second child’s body was mummified.

