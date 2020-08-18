Findlay priest charged with multiple child sex crimes

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The pastor of a Catholic church in Findlay was arrested and is being federally charged with numerous crimes related to sexual conduct with minors.

Michael Zacharias, 53, is charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion. Zacharias is the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Findlay.

Investigators are aware Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s.

The FBI is encouraging anyone that has had contact with Michael Zacharias where they may have been “groomed” for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched or they were sexually assaulted by Michael Zacharias to contact the FBI at 216-622-6842. All information will be strictly confidential.

