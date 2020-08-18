Advertisement

Fireworks displays canceled for three northwest Ohio communities

(KFYR-TV)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Rescheduled fireworks displays in three northwest Ohio communities were canceled for 2020.

The cities of Maumee and Perrysburg have canceled their fireworks display. According to a press release, the decision was based upon health and safety issues along with finances.

"The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee are also mindful of the costs associated with providing the fireworks to the community. While this is not the primary reason for the decision, both communities are incurring a reduction in revenue due to a reduction in tax collections as a result of the pandemic," the release said.

In addition, fireworks in Bowling Green have been canceled as well.

“This was a difficult decision for those involved to make,” BG Mayor Mike Aspacher said. “Based on the information available and with regard to the health and safety of all members of our community, I support this determination.  We look forward to days ahead when we can join together safely.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Findlay priest charged with multiple child sex crimes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Zacharias is the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Findlay.

News

Cisneros pleads no contest to charges related to abandoned babies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Cisneros and her husband are accused of abandoning two babies in two separate cars.

News

Child found unresponsive in east Toledo home, taken to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The mother found the 4-year-old spitting up and unresponsive Monday morning.

News

Maritime Academy of Toledo embraces COVID challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The Maritime Academy is rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and making their school better than ever.

Latest News

News

Freeway reopens after earlier crash closes lanes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
One car flipped onto its roof.

News

The Maritime Academy of Toledo meets tech goal

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The Maritime Academy of Toledo rises to COVID-19 challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police identify victim from Tuesday shooting on Belmont

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The call came in to police just after midnight Tuesday morning.

News

August 18th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Catholic community honoring priest still missing after boating accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Father Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles of Grosse Ile having been missing since Chile's boat capsized Sunday evening.