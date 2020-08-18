Fireworks displays canceled for three northwest Ohio communities

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Rescheduled fireworks displays in three northwest Ohio communities were canceled for 2020.

The cities of Maumee and Perrysburg have canceled their fireworks display. According to a press release, the decision was based upon health and safety issues along with finances.

"The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee are also mindful of the costs associated with providing the fireworks to the community. While this is not the primary reason for the decision, both communities are incurring a reduction in revenue due to a reduction in tax collections as a result of the pandemic," the release said.

In addition, fireworks in Bowling Green have been canceled as well.

“This was a difficult decision for those involved to make,” BG Mayor Mike Aspacher said. “Based on the information available and with regard to the health and safety of all members of our community, I support this determination. We look forward to days ahead when we can join together safely.”

