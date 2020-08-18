High school football teams await decision from Governor DeWine

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The teams have been practicing. The uniforms are ready. The fields are prepared. Now high school teams in the state of Ohio are just waiting on the official word from Governor Mike DeWine. He is expected to say yes or no to fall contact sports Tuesday afternoon.

Those sports include football, boys and girls soccer, and field hockey. Non-contact fall sports like volleyball, girls tennis, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls cross country have already been given the green light to proceed with normal seasons.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.