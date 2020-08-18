Advertisement

High school football teams await decision from Governor DeWine

He is expected to announce a decision Tuesday afternoon
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The teams have been practicing. The uniforms are ready. The fields are prepared. Now high school teams in the state of Ohio are just waiting on the official word from Governor Mike DeWine. He is expected to say yes or no to fall contact sports Tuesday afternoon.

Those sports include football, boys and girls soccer, and field hockey. Non-contact fall sports like volleyball, girls tennis, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls cross country have already been given the green light to proceed with normal seasons.

