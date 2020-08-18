Advertisement

Local Democrats say road map to Ohio victory must include rural areas

Democratic National Convention
Democratic National Convention(Source: Democratic National Convention)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Day Two of the Democratic National Convention brought into clear focus the objective for Democrats across the country. It’s also a time to decide which states will get them there and there’s lots of talk that Ohio is in play.

The head of the party in Ohio says the road map to victory will have to include all 88 Ohio counties.

President Donald Trump made Ohio a very red state in 2016, winning by roughly 8%. 2020 could be different, if Democrats want it.

“At a national level they have to decide they really need and want to win Ohio,” said political strategist BJ Fischer.

Fischer says if the party puts money and people in Ohio, it could tip the scales to Joe Biden. Ohio’s party chairman acknowledges the mistakes of 2016.

“They focused on our large urban areas and of course you want to focus there but you can’t, in a state like Ohio, ignore big parts of the state and expect to win. And that’s exactly why it happened,” said Ohio Democratic party chairman David Pepper.

Pepper says the strategy now needs to be: win the suburbs, make your case in rural Ohio and get the urban core excited to vote. All while talking about the president’s record.

“In ’16 he was just sort of making big promises and trashing people. Well now he has his own record and his record has not been good for Ohio,” said Pepper.

“I think people began to see there’s a distinct difference between what he talks about and then what he actually produces,” said Democratic State Representative Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Hicks-Hudson says her party’s ticket offers diversity that could excite people. “I think it does energize people to see that we are a multi-diverse country. Not just made up of old white guys,” said Hicks-Hudson.

“Right now I think, they think, Ohio is in play and obviously for the Democrat side if you can win Ohio the math for trump gets really difficult,” said Fischer.

The Democratic strategy will probably not include door to door visits. Expect more email, text messages, digital and TV advertising. Party leaders saying however when they’re allowed to get out and campaign and do to it safely, they will.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

UT’s Greek community attempts to limit large gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is officially back in session for the school year, and so with it is its parties.

News

Local connections to the Women's Suffrage Movement

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

News

Looking back at NW Ohio’s connection to the fight for a woman’s right to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

News

Ohio high school fall sports are a go

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that high school fall sports could move forward under the guidelines of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Latest News

News

Men face prison time, fines after troopers turn up heroin during traffic stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A probable cause search revealed 455 grams of heroin, worth approximately $51,175.

News

August 18th Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Findlay priest charged with multiple child sex crimes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Zacharias is the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Findlay.

News

Cisneros pleads no contest to charges related to abandoned babies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Cisneros and her husband are accused of abandoning two babies in two separate cars.

News

Fireworks displays canceled for three northwest Ohio communities

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Heather Pollauf
The joint display between Maumee and Perrysburg and the display in BG have been canceled after previously being rescheduled.

News

Child found unresponsive in east Toledo home, taken to hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The mother found the 4-year-old spitting up and unresponsive Monday morning.