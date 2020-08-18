Advertisement

Looking back at NW Ohio’s connection to the fight for a woman’s right to vote

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment
The Suffragette movement pushing for passage of the 19th Amendment to give women the right to vote.
The Suffragette movement pushing for passage of the 19th Amendment to give women the right to vote.(NBC15)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the nation gears up for the November election, the country marks a major anniversary. It was 100 years ago this week that the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote. Generations of women fought for the right to vote for decades.

The Women’s Suffrage Movement took a lot of work from a lot of different people. Men and women of all races were part of the effort. Of course the changes provided by the 19th Amendment were slow to come about for many, including indigenous and African American women.

While Susan B. Anthony is known around the world for her work with the movement, there were plenty of people in place likes Toledo on the frontlines.

Rebecca Stanwick is with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. She says there have been Women’s Suffrage Movement tours in the Old West End. That is where a lot of the local work for the movement was done. The library also has a collection from the movement that you can see. It includes pictures, newspaper clippings, diaries and letters. A letter from Susan B. Anthony is part of the collection.

Stanwick says the movement was about having a vote and a voice. “The women’s right to vote wasn’t just about women voting, it was also about getting women into politics and the halls of government so they could help make decisions,” said Stanwick.

Kim Nielsen is a Professor of History at The University of Toledo. She says places like Toledo played an important role in making the 19th Amendment possible.

“Getting it ratified required men and women on the ground as supporters, every single day. It took decades to accomplish. They were talking about a woman’s right to vote in places like their homes, places of worship, grocery stores. So everyday citizens of Toledo had a big say in this decision,” says Nielsen.

If you’d like to learn more about the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the local connections, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is offering a special event next week. There will be a zoom program next Tuesday from 6-7:15pm. Dr. Chelsea Griffis is the speaker. She is a Professor of History at The University of Toledo.

Get connected to toledolibrary.org to learn more about the event.

Information about the Women’s Suffrage Movement can also be found at ohiohistory.org and ohio.org.



