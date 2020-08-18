Advertisement

Marching bands hit the field with instrument-specific social distancing

A University of Colorado study set the guidelines for marching bands across the country.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee high school marching band is hitting all the right notes on the practice field at a safe distance apart to protect members from COVID. In some cases, band members are as much as 9-feet apart.

The University of Colorado did a study on aerosols. “What they found was that different instruments had different levels of concern,” says Maumee Superintendent Todd Cramer. Cramer says the findings allowed them to safely return students to practice for now. “For our woodwind and brass players, they recommended 6-feet of spacing for those students. For our students who play trombones, they recommended 9 feet of spacing.”

Other recommendations include playing outdoors whenever possible and students should wear masks when they’re not playing their instruments. “We are hopeful following the North Lakes League’s guidance that at least our home at our home events that our band will be able to perform for whoever is allowed into those competitions.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Catholic schools find similarities between the early Church and remote learning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
At St. Ignatius Church in Oregon, the process of learning the Catholic faith is going back to its roots. Students will be learning at home this year.

News

Faith Learning Goes Virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

News

Big changes for event that makes a big difference for Toledo animals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Dr. Debbie Johnson is the Director of Medical Services at the Toledo Humane Society.

Latest News

News

Young girls of diverse backgrounds find inspiration in VP pick Kamala Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris inspires young girls.

News

Bark in the Park goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bark in the Park is virtual this year

News

Young girls of diverse backgrounds find inspiration in VP pick Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The historical nomination of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inspiring young girls and women from all walks of life.

News

Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted named to FCC Advisory Committee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Husted will serve as a member of the Federal Communication Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.

News

Stolen ambulance leads state troopers on chase in Lucas, Henry, and Defiance counties

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Johnny Smith, of Dallas, Texas, led troopers on a chase early Saturday morning.

News

Lenawee officials asking for help identifying owner of emaciated, abused puppy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The puppy was found severely emaciated, with indications its muzzle had been taped shut.