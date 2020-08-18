Marching bands hit the field with instrument-specific social distancing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee high school marching band is hitting all the right notes on the practice field at a safe distance apart to protect members from COVID. In some cases, band members are as much as 9-feet apart.

The University of Colorado did a study on aerosols. “What they found was that different instruments had different levels of concern,” says Maumee Superintendent Todd Cramer. Cramer says the findings allowed them to safely return students to practice for now. “For our woodwind and brass players, they recommended 6-feet of spacing for those students. For our students who play trombones, they recommended 9 feet of spacing.”

Other recommendations include playing outdoors whenever possible and students should wear masks when they’re not playing their instruments. “We are hopeful following the North Lakes League’s guidance that at least our home at our home events that our band will be able to perform for whoever is allowed into those competitions.”

