Men face prison time, fines after troopers turn up heroin during traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are facing prison time after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested them during a traffic stop on August 14.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-75 for a following too close violation in Hancock County. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana. When asked, the passenger handed over a bag of marijuana.

A probable cause search revealed 455 grams of heroin, worth approximately $51,175.

Jonathan Arceneaux, 27, Houston, and passenger, RaShawn Jones, 27, Detroit, were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

