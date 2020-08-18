Advertisement

Mom’s House will re-open this fall with new protocols

By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mom’s House is welcoming 13 new moms this fall, with more than half of them enrolled in high school. The non-profit organization is almost at capacity, with 51 children on the waiting list.

The mission of Mom’s House is to help single moms get out of poverty through education.

“Physically we’ve pretty much changed our entire operation to ensure they are still receiving the best services that we can possible offer to them,” executive director Christina Rodriquez said.

“we have set up lab in the front room this afternoon its will be set up that they will be able to sign up for and while their children are in our care they will be in that lab doing their homework., ensuring they are getting their grades,and their homework done that they are continuing that path to success,” Rodriguez said.

Mom’s House has put extra protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

“we are doing hourly cleaning on the hour, every hour, throughout the day all of our high touch surfaces, door handles, even in the classrooms the teachers have that added responsibility,” said program director Julie Haas.

More cleaning, less high fives and snuggles. The consistency of the resources will be the same.

Pre-schoolers and teachers will wear masks.

“We tell them all the time they are super heroes and they are amazing they will just be dressed up like it now,” Rodriguez said.

Mom’s House will be open to new moms August 31.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Mom’s House call 419-241-5554.

