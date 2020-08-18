Advertisement

Ohio high school fall sports are a go

Gov. Mike DeWine announced approval Tuesday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that high school fall sports could move forward under the guidelines of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The long-awaited decision comes just in time for young athletes to begin play.

Football has already been limited to a six game season.

DeWine’s order also leaves space for schools that want to shift sports to the spring, as in the case of Toledo Public Schools.

A full list of recommendations will be released by the state later this week.

Among them will be that there will be no fans allowed into the game besides family members and those very close to the athletes playing. Band members performing during the game and their family members and loved ones may attend as well.

Potential problems could arise if coronavirus spreads to far, but DeWine was hoping for the best.

“I hope the desire to have a season will inspire our students to be as careful as they can,” DeWine said. “But if this doesn’t work, schools are going to know pretty quick.”

Ohio Update 8/18

HAPPENING NOW: Gov. DeWine offers an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio. He is expected to address school sports.

Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

