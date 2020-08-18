Advertisement

Toledo Police investigate spike in homicides

Toledo Police are investigating eight homicides in the first 16 days of August.
Toledo homicides
Toledo homicides(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating eight homicides in the first 16 days of August.

Police say the latest victim was shot on Sunday, August 16. Justin Hughes, 15, was shot multiple times not far from his home in the 600 block of Pinewood. Hughes was a sophomore at Scott High School and a member of the football team.

His coach released the following statement:

”In this time there are no words that can heal the vacancy that we all have in our hearts. Justin was a person with a strong personality, courageous spirit, an infectious smile, a giving heart and love for everyone. To the family, friends, teammates, Scott high school & TPS Community, I offer my deepest condolences. We are all in this together. As his coach, I pray for comfort over Justin’s family and I pray we can use his life as a symbol to bring us all together and to stop the madness. Justin, you will be missed.#RestUP”

Christopher McBrayer - Head Track & Football Scott High School

Jacobie Wilson, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday outside a home on Steeplebush. There are no arrests in either case.The latest murders are adding to a growing list of homicide investigations for Toledo Police, including four homicides within four days.

“I have been doing my job for probably seven or eight years and I don’t recall having four homicides in four days in a row,” Detective Daniel Gerken said.

During the months of August, three of the eight shootings happened in the Pinewood neighborhood. All three victims were teenagers. Detective Gerken said it’s not clear yet if the homicides are connected.

”A young kid 15-years-old getting killed on Pinewood, we got to figure out what’s going on,” Det. Gerken said. “If it’s gang related, drug related, whatever it is, we got to figure that out.”

Police have recorded 36 homicides in 2020 - 14 more than this time last year. Det. Gerken said they are looking into the reason behind the recent spike in homicides

.”It’s unfortunate people are shooting and people are dying,” Det. Gerken said. “Being a parent myself, I couldn’t imagine losing a teenager to any of this. I feel for all of them.”

Out of the eight homicide investigations, only two have resulted in arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStopper. 419-255-1111.

Latest News

News

Catholic Community in Monroe honoring priest still missing after boating accident on Detroit River

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Father Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles of Grosse Ile having been missing since Chile's boat capsized Sunday evening.

News

Oregon parents and students rally against remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Oregon City Schools parents and students are protesting the plan to begin the school year virtually. They are asking the school board to reconsider and bring students back into the classroom.

Sports

High school football teams await decision from Governor DeWine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The teams have been practicing. The uniforms are ready. The fields are prepared. Now high school teams in the state of Ohio are just waiting on the official word from Governor Mike DeWine.

News

With Gov. DeWine's expected decision on contact sports coming Tuesday, teams continue to practice.

Updated: 2 hours ago
With Governor DeWine's expected decision on fall contact sports coming Tuesday, area teams continue to practice.

Latest News

News

Catholic schools find similarities between the early Church and remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
At St. Ignatius Church in Oregon, the process of learning the Catholic faith is going back to its roots. Students will be learning at home this year.

News

Marching bands hit the field with instrument-specific social distancing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
University of Colorado study issues safety guidelines for Performing Arts including Band and Choir.

News

Faith Learning Goes Virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

News

Big changes for event that makes a big difference for Toledo animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Dr. Debbie Johnson is the Director of Medical Services at the Toledo Humane Society.

News

Young girls of diverse backgrounds find inspiration in VP pick Kamala Harris

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris inspires young girls.