Toledo Police investigate spike in homicides

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating eight homicides in the first 16 days of August.

Police say the latest victim was shot on Sunday, August 16. Justin Hughes, 15, was shot multiple times not far from his home in the 600 block of Pinewood. Hughes was a sophomore at Scott High School and a member of the football team.

His coach released the following statement:

”In this time there are no words that can heal the vacancy that we all have in our hearts. Justin was a person with a strong personality, courageous spirit, an infectious smile, a giving heart and love for everyone. To the family, friends, teammates, Scott high school & TPS Community, I offer my deepest condolences. We are all in this together. As his coach, I pray for comfort over Justin’s family and I pray we can use his life as a symbol to bring us all together and to stop the madness. Justin, you will be missed.#RestUP”

Jacobie Wilson, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday outside a home on Steeplebush. There are no arrests in either case.The latest murders are adding to a growing list of homicide investigations for Toledo Police, including four homicides within four days.

“I have been doing my job for probably seven or eight years and I don’t recall having four homicides in four days in a row,” Detective Daniel Gerken said.

During the months of August, three of the eight shootings happened in the Pinewood neighborhood. All three victims were teenagers. Detective Gerken said it’s not clear yet if the homicides are connected.

”A young kid 15-years-old getting killed on Pinewood, we got to figure out what’s going on,” Det. Gerken said. “If it’s gang related, drug related, whatever it is, we got to figure that out.”

Police have recorded 36 homicides in 2020 - 14 more than this time last year. Det. Gerken said they are looking into the reason behind the recent spike in homicides

.”It’s unfortunate people are shooting and people are dying,” Det. Gerken said. “Being a parent myself, I couldn’t imagine losing a teenager to any of this. I feel for all of them.”

Out of the eight homicide investigations, only two have resulted in arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStopper. 419-255-1111.