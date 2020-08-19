August 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More sunshine is expected today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The sky will be clear tonight with a low in the low to middle 50s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny once again, but temperatures will start to warm up into the 80s. The weekend and next week will bring highs in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.