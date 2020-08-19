Body of missing boater found in Detroit River

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WTVG) - The body of a missing boater in Michigan was found Tuesday night in the Detroit River near the site of the original accident.

Robert Chiles, 52, had been missing since a boating accident Sunday evening. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Wednesday by the Office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

The search continues for Father Stephen Rooney, who was also involved in the accident and has been missing since. Father Rooney was most recently serving at St. Joseph Parish in Trenton, Michigan. He had previously served at parishes in Monroe County for over a decade.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.