Hope Toledo’s class of 2020 arrive on UT’s campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -At 42-years old Jenifer Smith is a college freshman along with her 18-year old daughter Justice.

Jenifer is one of 25 parents who are going to college free of charge thanks to Hope Toledo.

“I want to see how far I can expand my horizons,” Jenifer said.

Justice is from the Scott High School class of 2020 awarded the same opportunity.

“I feel great, its an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime so i am taking advantage of it, and we will see how far I can get with it,” Justice said.

Both Mom and Daughter are grateful to be UT Rockets.

“We realize just how critical that first year is, so each student will have their own success coach, designed to work with students their first year, an academic advisor, things of that sort,” Dr. Willie McKether, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Toledo, said.

Hope Toledo is a pilot program that hopes to send even more kids to college next year but it needs added support.

“We need folks to support this with their tangible dollars, but we also need support from a volunteer effort,” John C. Jones of Hope Toledo said.

If you would like to support Hope Toledo visit Hope-Toledo.org

