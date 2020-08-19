Toledo-based cleaning supply business sees amazing growth amid pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo-based business has expanded its reach, and its workforce significantly this year. JAWS International makes eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning products that are safe for kids, pets and surfaces in your home. There’s everything from glass, granite, shower and hardwood cleaner to a hospital-grade disinfectant.

Using the system is simple. You add water to the spray bottle, and insert the cleaning cartridge. When you put in the sprayer and tighten it, the concentrate is released into the water. The bottle and sprayer can be used more than two dozen times, helping keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.

The company has been very successful for years, but it’s adding employees, shifts and even expanding the facility on Holland Sylvania Road.

Tens of millions of the JAWS cartridges are sold every year, and sales have skyrocketed in 2020. Bruce Yacko is the President and CEO.

“The JAWS cartridge business has increased by 300% since the beginning of the year. We sell about 80 million cartridges every year. Our new expansion at our facility will allow us to make well over 100 million a year. We have also increased our workforce by a third,” said Yacko.

You can find the JAWS system in a lot of places including local grocery stores like Sautter’s, Kazmaier’s and Walt Churchill’s. The products are also available online.

To learn more, log on to jawscleans.com.

