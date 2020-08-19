Advertisement

Toledo-based cleaning supply business sees amazing growth amid pandemic

JAWS International has seen a 300% increase in cartridge sales in 2020
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo-based business has expanded its reach, and its workforce significantly this year. JAWS International makes eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning products that are safe for kids, pets and surfaces in your home. There’s everything from glass, granite, shower and hardwood cleaner to a hospital-grade disinfectant.

Using the system is simple. You add water to the spray bottle, and insert the cleaning cartridge. When you put in the sprayer and tighten it, the concentrate is released into the water. The bottle and sprayer can be used more than two dozen times, helping keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.

The company has been very successful for years, but it’s adding employees, shifts and even expanding the facility on Holland Sylvania Road.

Tens of millions of the JAWS cartridges are sold every year, and sales have skyrocketed in 2020. Bruce Yacko is the President and CEO.

“The JAWS cartridge business has increased by 300% since the beginning of the year. We sell about 80 million cartridges every year. Our new expansion at our facility will allow us to make well over 100 million a year. We have also increased our workforce by a third,” said Yacko.

You can find the JAWS system in a lot of places including local grocery stores like Sautter’s, Kazmaier’s and Walt Churchill’s. The products are also available online.

To learn more, log on to jawscleans.com.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

JAWS International

Updated: 1 hour ago
JAWS International is adding on to its facility and hiring more workers

Education

TPS launches meal delivery and resource distribution initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Beginning September 8th Toledo Public Schools will offer delivered breakfasts and lunches to students in need, as well as a bus load of other available student resources.

Sports

Punching Out Parkinson’s at International Boxing Club

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
At the International Boxing Club in North Toledo, more than 40 people participate in the free classes in an effort to knock out Parkinson’s Disease – a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

News

The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay.

Latest News

News

Michigan man dies in early Tuesday crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver failed to yield at a stop sign and died after his vehicle was struck by a SUV.

News

August 19th Noon Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Suspect leads TPD Gang Task Force on chase, crashes into house

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police attempted to pull over Keonn Bryant around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but he failed to stop and led police on a lengthy chase.

News

Suspects in Sylvania robbery taken into custody early Wednesday by Toledo SWAT

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The four suspects and stolen property were located in an abandoned warehouse.

News

Body of missing boater found in Detroit River

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The search continues for Father Stephen Rooney.

News

Swanton Schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Swanton Middle School is bringing in fifth graders only Wednesday, followed by the rest of the students on Thursday.