Michigan man dies in early Tuesday crash

PALMYRA TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Palmyra Township, Michigan.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Gorman Rd. and Treat Hwy. around 12:10 a.m.

Based upon interviews with the involved parties, witnesses, and evidence at the scene, troopers determined a vehicle traveling south on Treat failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year old from Adrian, and her passenger, a 16-year-old, were both treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Riga, died at the scene.

The Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

