Advertisement

Michigan man dies in early Tuesday crash

(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Palmyra Township, Michigan.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Gorman Rd. and Treat Hwy. around 12:10 a.m.

Based upon interviews with the involved parties, witnesses, and evidence at the scene, troopers determined a vehicle traveling south on Treat failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year old from Adrian, and her passenger, a 16-year-old, were both treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Riga, died at the scene. 

The Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500. 

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 19th Noon Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Suspect leads TPD Gang Task Force on chase, crashes into house

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police attempted to pull over Keonn Bryant around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but he failed to stop and led police on a lengthy chase.

News

Suspects in Sylvania robbery taken into custody early Wednesday by Toledo SWAT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The four suspects and stolen property were located in an abandoned warehouse.

News

Body of missing boater found in Detroit River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The search continues for Father Stephen Rooney.

Latest News

News

Swanton Schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Swanton Middle School is bringing in fifth graders only Wednesday, followed by the rest of the students on Thursday.

News

Public comment sought for Ethic Committee meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Ethics Committee plans to meet through the fall with the goal of creating a more holistic ethics plan for Toledo City Council and the City of Toledo.

News

Swanton Schools students head back to the classroom

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

August 19th Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Ohio GOP lawmakers pushed for USPS to reverse actions seen as harmful to voting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for changes at the post office. Congressman Bob Latta and 9 other lawmakers are asking the postmaster to keep election mail processing in Ohio and urging a nightly check to make sure all mail is delivered in a timely manner before November 3rd.

News

Neighbors concerned about abandoned home with rat problem

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Multiple complaints have been made to the city over the past few months