Advertisement

Neighbors concerned about abandoned home with rat problem

Multiple complaints have been made to the city over the past few months
Eyesore on Wilson Place
Eyesore on Wilson Place(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homeowners in a West Toledo neighborhood have been calling the city for months trying to get them to clean up an abandoned property they say has become a rat-infested dumping ground.

That dump can be found on the corner of Wilson Place and Stanley. The lot contains remnants of a torn down house, broken glass, tall grass, and overgrown weeds. Neighbors like Heather Davis say the property has become a dumping ground with old furniture and other garbage.

“It’s a nuisance we have kids out here, babies that play over here,” says Davis, who mentions the neighborhood has been dealing with the eyesore since February. She and other people who live in the area tell us they’ve called the city, but nothing’s changed.

A city representative tells us records reveal a notice of liability was issued to the owner of the lot back in February. After another complaint was made on July 10th, an inspector came to the house two weeks later. However, illegal dumping continued.

In the meantime, the debris has created a habitat for other creatures, like rats and opossums, that neighbors say have gotten into their trash cans and ran throughout their porches.

“What’s going to happen if they bite one of these babies one day?,” worries Davis.

Krystal Chancey, another neighbor also worried about her children’s safety, says “It’s just crazy I’ve never seen anything like it before. I’m ready to move because of this. I’m tired.”

A city representative tells us they are hoping to get the debris cleaned up, invoice the property owner for that service, and have the rest of the yard mowed within the next seven days.

The representative also telling 13abc; “We’re backlogged with 200+ work orders right now. Resources do not meet expectations.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio GOP lawmakers pushed for USPS to reverse actions seen as harmful to voting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for changes at the post office. Congressman Bob Latta and 9 other lawmakers are asking the postmaster to keep election mail processing in Ohio and urging a nightly check to make sure all mail is delivered in a timely manner before November 3rd.

News

Local Democrats say road map to Ohio victory must include rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What does Democrats road map to Ohio victory look like?

Back to School & Beyond

UT’s Greek community attempts to limit large gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is officially back in session for the school year, and so with it is its parties.

News

Local connections to the Women's Suffrage Movement

Updated: 5 hours ago
Today is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

Latest News

News

Looking back at NW Ohio’s connection to the fight for a woman’s right to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

News

Ohio high school fall sports are a go

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that high school fall sports could move forward under the guidelines of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

News

Men face prison time, fines after troopers turn up heroin during traffic stop

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A probable cause search revealed 455 grams of heroin, worth approximately $51,175.

News

August 18th Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Findlay priest charged with multiple child sex crimes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Michael Zacharias is the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Findlay.

News

Cisneros pleads no contest to charges related to abandoned babies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Cisneros and her husband are accused of abandoning two babies in two separate cars.