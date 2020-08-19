Neighbors concerned about abandoned home with rat problem

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homeowners in a West Toledo neighborhood have been calling the city for months trying to get them to clean up an abandoned property they say has become a rat-infested dumping ground.

That dump can be found on the corner of Wilson Place and Stanley. The lot contains remnants of a torn down house, broken glass, tall grass, and overgrown weeds. Neighbors like Heather Davis say the property has become a dumping ground with old furniture and other garbage.

“It’s a nuisance we have kids out here, babies that play over here,” says Davis, who mentions the neighborhood has been dealing with the eyesore since February. She and other people who live in the area tell us they’ve called the city, but nothing’s changed.

A city representative tells us records reveal a notice of liability was issued to the owner of the lot back in February. After another complaint was made on July 10th, an inspector came to the house two weeks later. However, illegal dumping continued.

In the meantime, the debris has created a habitat for other creatures, like rats and opossums, that neighbors say have gotten into their trash cans and ran throughout their porches.

“What’s going to happen if they bite one of these babies one day?,” worries Davis.

Krystal Chancey, another neighbor also worried about her children’s safety, says “It’s just crazy I’ve never seen anything like it before. I’m ready to move because of this. I’m tired.”

A city representative tells us they are hoping to get the debris cleaned up, invoice the property owner for that service, and have the rest of the yard mowed within the next seven days.

The representative also telling 13abc; “We’re backlogged with 200+ work orders right now. Resources do not meet expectations.”

