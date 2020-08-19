Advertisement

Public comment sought for Ethic Committee meeting

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Public comments are being sought for the first meeting Ethics Committee, held at 4 p.m. today over Zoom.

The public can submit comments directly to Committee Chair and Councilwoman Katie Moline at Katie.Moline@toledo.oh.gov or through Legistar at https://toledo.legistar.com and click the “eComment” link associated with the Ad Hoc Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee plans to meet through the fall with the goal of creating a more holistic ethics plan for Toledo City Council and the City of Toledo.

