Suspect leads TPD Gang Task Force on chase, crashes into house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man led members of the Toledo Police Gang Task Force and Field Ops on a vehicle chase Tuesday afternoon before he was caught and booked into jail.

The TPD Gang Task Force attempted to stop Keonn Bryant, 20, at Dorr and Bell around 3 p.m., but according to police, Bryant failed to stop and led police on a chase. During the pursuit, Bryant allegedly threw a handgun and magazines out of the moving vehicle.

Bryant then fled on foot while the vehicle was still rolling, causing it to crash into a residence in the 1100 block of Steeplebush. Police said there was minimal damage done to the residence.

Bryant was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. He was charged with several felonies and booked into Lucas County Jail.

