Advertisement

Suspects in Sylvania robbery taken into custody early Wednesday by Toledo SWAT

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four individuals wanted in connections to a burglary in Sylvania were found and arrested early Wednesday morning in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo.

Toledo SWAT responded around 2:46 a.m. after receiving information about the suspects being in an abandoned warehouse in the 700 block of Castle. After clearing one warehouse, the suspect vehicle and four suspects were located in the second warehouse, with stolen property in plain view.

Autumn Holmes, Jesse McMahan, Seth Dobie, and Malik Gregory were all taken into custody. They were transported to Sylvania by Toledo Police. Sylvania Police towed the suspect vehicle from the scene for an inventory search. 

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect leads TPD Gang Task Force on chase, crashes into house

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police attempted to pull over Keonn Bryant around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but he failed to stop and led police on a lengthy chase.

News

Body of missing boater found in Detroit River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The search continues for Father Stephen Rooney.

News

Swanton Schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Swanton Middle School is bringing in fifth graders only Wednesday, followed by the rest of the students on Thursday.

News

Public comment sought for Ethic Committee meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Ethics Committee plans to meet through the fall with the goal of creating a more holistic ethics plan for Toledo City Council and the City of Toledo.

Latest News

News

Swanton Schools students head back to the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

August 19th Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Ohio GOP lawmakers pushed for USPS to reverse actions seen as harmful to voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for changes at the post office. Congressman Bob Latta and 9 other lawmakers are asking the postmaster to keep election mail processing in Ohio and urging a nightly check to make sure all mail is delivered in a timely manner before November 3rd.

News

Neighbors concerned about abandoned home with rat problem

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Multiple complaints have been made to the city over the past few months

News

Local Democrats say road map to Ohio victory must include rural areas

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What does Democrats road map to Ohio victory look like?

Back to School & Beyond

UT’s Greek community attempts to limit large gatherings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
University of Toledo’s Greek community doing its part to limit populated events to slow the spread of COVID-19.