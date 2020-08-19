Suspects in Sylvania robbery taken into custody early Wednesday by Toledo SWAT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four individuals wanted in connections to a burglary in Sylvania were found and arrested early Wednesday morning in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo.

Toledo SWAT responded around 2:46 a.m. after receiving information about the suspects being in an abandoned warehouse in the 700 block of Castle. After clearing one warehouse, the suspect vehicle and four suspects were located in the second warehouse, with stolen property in plain view.

Autumn Holmes, Jesse McMahan, Seth Dobie, and Malik Gregory were all taken into custody. They were transported to Sylvania by Toledo Police. Sylvania Police towed the suspect vehicle from the scene for an inventory search.

