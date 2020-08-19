Swanton Schools head back to the classroom

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Students are heading back to campus at Swanton Local Schools. This will be the first time these kids have seen the inside of a real classroom in five months.

But things will look different than they did in March. There will be masks, hand sanitizer, and smaller class sizes with desks spread out.

Swanton Middle School is bringing in fifth graders only Wednesday. They will have a day to get acclimated to their new school. Then Thursday, the school will welcome all students, grades five through eight.

“Excited to see them. We missed them. We haven’t seen them since March. Just a couple of kids around town and things like that. It’ll be great to have them back in the building and hopefully get back to some sense of normalcy and get the kids back in a routine as well as the teachers and the staff get back to a routine. So we’re excited,” says Swanton Middle School principal Matt Smith.

Nearly 20% of Swanton Middle School Students have opted for a fully-remote learning plan for the fall semester.

