Advertisement

TPS launches meal delivery and resource distribution initiative

Beginning September 8th Toledo Public Schools will offer delivered breakfasts and lunches to students in need, as well as a bus load of other available student resources.
TPS is sending 50 buses across the district every week day to provide students access to breakfast and lunch, beginning Sept. 8.
TPS is sending 50 buses across the district every week day to provide students access to breakfast and lunch, beginning Sept. 8.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The start of the school year for Toledo Public Schools will begin with remote learning only, on Sept. 8.

TPS is introducing a program that connects both its transportation services with its food services, to provide students access to food while at home.

“Food resources are a primary need for students to be successful both physically, but as well as intellectually,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Romulus Durant.

Superintendent Dr. Durant said all TPS students deserve access to meals whether they are in the classroom or at their homes.

According to TPS the distribution initiative will provide students access to breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday of every week.

“What we’re doing is being able to feed them in a way remotely. So what we’ve done is begin to look at our capacity and look at the buses. And now we’re going to deploy the buses right into the community,” said Durant.

Dr. Durant said TPS will use its bus transportation to send food service employees to either centralized community locations or directly to the homes of students to supply them with meals.

Durant explains that the initiative provides TPS employees working with transportation and food service a way to continue working while students are not in school.

“You know we’re leveraging some of our internal capacity but more importantly our external capacity to continue to provide those external services during the school hours by being part of this team that’s rolling out in the community to come address food needs,” said Durant.

TPS’s plan also includes offering health resources to students while at home.

Dr. Durant explains that its buses will include staff capable of assisting students from home in many ways.

“We will be having a team of individuals on the busses, not only food services workers but also mental health agencies and other partners that we have in the district that allow us to provide student services while coming to the home along with the food,” said Durant.

Durant said the initiative comes with minimal expense.

“Well obviously being a high free reduced lunch district, many of this comes from the federal government. We were always working with food services when the school year was going on normally, so the only thing we had to do was figure out how to get the food into the homes,” said Durant.

Durant explains when creating the initiative TPS wanted to support its employees amid the pandemic while also being able to supply its students with proper care.

"The main thing as a district is continuing to serve students at the highest level and whether we are in a pandemic or not in a pandemic, we continue to step forward to do just those things," said Durant.           

Durant said 50 TPS school busses are expected to begin rolling out meals and resources throughout the district Sep. 8.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo-based cleaning supply business sees amazing growth amid pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
JAWS International has seen a 300% increase in cartridge sales in 2020

News

JAWS International

Updated: 1 hour ago
JAWS International is adding on to its facility and hiring more workers

Sports

Punching Out Parkinson’s at International Boxing Club

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
At the International Boxing Club in North Toledo, more than 40 people participate in the free classes in an effort to knock out Parkinson’s Disease – a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

News

The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay.

Latest News

Education

Hope Toledo’s class of 2020 arrive on UT’s campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pete Kadens made a promise to pay for their education through Hope Toledo. 80 students will attend 12 different institutions across the country.

News

Michigan man dies in early Tuesday crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver failed to yield at a stop sign and died after his vehicle was struck by a SUV.

News

August 19th Noon Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Suspect leads TPD Gang Task Force on chase, crashes into house

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police attempted to pull over Keonn Bryant around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but he failed to stop and led police on a lengthy chase.

News

Suspects in Sylvania robbery taken into custody early Wednesday by Toledo SWAT

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The four suspects and stolen property were located in an abandoned warehouse.

News

Body of missing boater found in Detroit River

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The search continues for Father Stephen Rooney.