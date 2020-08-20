$620k grants awarded to small businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Peruvian restaurant, a hair salon, and a store that sells saltwater fish all have one thing in common. They all received money through Toledo’s Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant program, known as EMRG.

“We were thinking (we would have) to close everything, but right now, we are here trying to grow again,” said William Del Rio, who owns Chosica Peruvian Restaurant on Hill near Byrne. The grant money has helped to keep his restaurant open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chosica Peruvian Restaurant

“These businesses provide jobs. They support families. And it’s so important that we don’t lose these small businesses.,” said Sand Spang, Commissioner of Business Services for the City of Toledo. Spang’s department is in charge of awarding the block grant money that came form the CARES act. One million dollars was allocated to help small businesses. So far, 155 businesses have gotten a portion of $620,000.

That leaves $380,000 still to be awarded. Some of the 303 applications received are still under review and the grant program is closed for now, but Spang says it could open to new applicants in the future.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.