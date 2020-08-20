Advertisement

$620k grants awarded to small businesses

Toledo's Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant program still has $380K to allocate
A hair salon, a Peruvian restaurant, and a shop that sells fish all received grant money from Toledo's EMRG fund.
A hair salon, a Peruvian restaurant, and a shop that sells fish all received grant money from Toledo's EMRG fund.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Peruvian restaurant, a hair salon, and a store that sells saltwater fish all have one thing in common. They all received money through Toledo’s Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant program, known as EMRG.

“We were thinking (we would have) to close everything, but right now, we are here trying to grow again,” said William Del Rio, who owns Chosica Peruvian Restaurant on Hill near Byrne. The grant money has helped to keep his restaurant open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chosica Peruvian Restaurant

“These businesses provide jobs. They support families. And it’s so important that we don’t lose these small businesses.,” said Sand Spang, Commissioner of Business Services for the City of Toledo. Spang’s department is in charge of awarding the block grant money that came form the CARES act. One million dollars was allocated to help small businesses. So far, 155 businesses have gotten a portion of $620,000.

That leaves $380,000 still to be awarded. Some of the 303 applications received are still under review and the grant program is closed for now, but Spang says it could open to new applicants in the future.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lucas County marriage licenses drop 27 percent

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
According to Lucas County court documents 1,590 marriage licenses were obtained from January 1st to August 14th of 2020, 27 percent less than the same period of time in 2018.

News

Toledo man turns eyesore into a neighborhood treasure

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Fletcher Richardson has filled the once-vacant lot with beautiful gardens.

News

Once-vacant lot turned into beautiful gardens

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Fletcher Richardson spends several hours working in his garden every day

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Latest News

News

DeWine clears senior centers to re-open starting September 21

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senior centers can re-open starting September 21, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

News

August 20th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Henry County man sentenced to two years in prison for sexual conduct with a minor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Leslie Tietje will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Back to School & Beyond

Penta Career Center returns to in-person classes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Penta's Wood County students returned to classes Thursday.

News

Man indicted in 1996 Lake Township murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Victoria Jane Collins was found murdered in 1996 behind a truck stop in Lake Township.

News

Some prep football referees in northwest Ohio take a step back

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Some referees have concerns over working games during a worldwide pandemic and have stepped away as an official for this fall.