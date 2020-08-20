August 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and nice with lows in the middle 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend. There is a slim chance of a shower on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, it will turn hot and dry next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

