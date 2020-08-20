Advertisement

Band and choir students await COVID plan from Governor DeWine

The University of Colorado developed a social distancing protocol for marching bands - utilized here in Maumee, Ohio on August 17, 2020.(WTVG)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area schools are waiting for Governor DeWine to announce the COVID plans for performing arts this fall. The Toledo School For The Arts is especially interested in the plans because the majority of its curriculum is based on performing.

This summer students have been rehearsing their fall musical “Something Rottin” in the parking lot of the school with masks on and social distancing surrounding the staging. Ziyaan Nurruddi is a TSA student in the musical and says “Since this is a musical with singing and acting on stage. It’s definitely a lot more challenging to get the message across to the audience.”

The challenge with the performing arts from band to choir is that there are a lot of aerosols created by singing and playing instruments. The University of Colorado conducted a study on aerosols for the performing art and recommended all the instruments be at least 6-feet apart and outside when possible. 9-feet is recommended for some instruments like trombones and masks and shields for the choir.

There are also some other adaptions that can help make instruments a bit safer. David Saygers is the Artistic Director. “For instance, if you get a big nylon bag that fits over your entire instrument that your hands go into so the air from the instrument is completely encased.”

As they work through possible safety measures, arts education is ready for a lot adapting as the COVID situation changes. Sayers says It’s been a real challenge I think it’s a hug unprecedented challenge for arts organizations and artists themselves. It’s a big social experiment.”

