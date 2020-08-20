College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

(CNN) - Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

The College Board announced Wednesday that it affects about 179,000 students.

The board cited the closure of some test centers and the need to reduce capacity because of social distancing.

Officials plan to work with test centers that need to close or reduce their available seats because of new safety measures, and they’re working to ensure students have the opportunity to take the SAT.

Because of covid-19, we expect some test centers may decide to close ahead of the August SAT, even on test day. We'll be updating this site as test center closures are reported: https://t.co/vuLLqIO2BB. pic.twitter.com/Eo4LtOmy7u — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) August 19, 2020

