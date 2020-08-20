Advertisement

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.
The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

The College Board announced Wednesday that it affects about 179,000 students.

The board cited the closure of some test centers and the need to reduce capacity because of social distancing.

Officials plan to work with test centers that need to close or reduce their available seats because of new safety measures, and they’re working to ensure students have the opportunity to take the SAT.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

National Politics

Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

FDA chief discusses the latest in vaccines and therapeutics

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National

Portland protesters clash with agents outside ICE building

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The demonstrators spray painted windows on the building, broke several windows and shined laser lights at agents inside — prompting local police to declare the event a riot.

Latest News

National

“Captain America” star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talks one-on-one with Chris Evans and Mark Kassen as well as some of the local lawmakers who are getting involved in the movie star's new website.

National

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

Some prep football referees in NW Ohio take a step back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Some football referees around Northwest Ohio have concerns over working games during a worldwide pandemic and have stepped away from their job as a high school football official for this fall.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

National

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.